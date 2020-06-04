Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Oprah Winfrey to host 2-night town hall on OWN about racism in America

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:TV
TVOprah WinfreyOWNDiscoveryOWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?
Illustration for article titled Oprah Winfrey to host 2-night town hall on OWN about racism in America
Photo: Steve Jennings (Getty Images)

According to Variety, Oprah Winfrey will be hosting a two-night town hall discussion show about systemic racism in America that will air on the OWN network and every single network owned by Discovery (of which there are apparently 19 in total, including the Food Network, TLC, the Travel Channel, and ID in addition to OWN and Discovery itself) next week. The special will be called OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?, and it will feature Winfrey talking to various “Black thought leaders, activists, and artists” like Ava DuVernay, David Oyelowo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, politician Stacey Abrams, 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones, and more. Winfrey explained in a statement that she’s been having conversations with friends about “what’s next and where we go from here,” so she thought it would be worthwhile to “bring their ideas, concerns, and comments into a national spotlight.”

The first episode of Winfrey’s Where Do We Go From Here? will air on June 9, with the second part airing the following day.

Looking for ways to advocate for Black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved.

