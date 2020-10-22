Pork Bragg Photo : Logan Mock-Bunting ( Getty Images )

Between the escalating Zoom Dick discourse (dickcourse) and Rudy Giuliani’s deeply uncomfortable Borat 2 cameo, Wednesday was already an untenably horny day online. And then came Fort Bragg.

Yes, the North Carolina military installation, the home of the Airborne Corps and Special Operations Forces, got positively filthy on the TL yesterday, so much so that the account was deactivated late Wednesday. A spokesman for the XVIII Airborne Corps says it will restored in the coming days.

But everybody’s horny online, you say. It’s fashionable to be horny online. Scroll Twitter for a seconds and you’ll probably find a New Yorker writer calling some lawyer from a true crime documentary “daddy .” As you can see in screenshots here and here, however, Fort Bragg’s horniness wasn’t the kind that produces a gentle blush.

According to The Hill, Fort Bragg’s account initially declared they had been hacked— like you do—but backtracked on Thursday after a spokesman for the XVIII Airborne Corps said “an administrator for the account identified himself as the source of the tweets.”

“Appropriate action is underway,” they ominously added.

The problem with working online is that the gulf between one’s personal and and professional lives has grown even smaller, the vessels for communicating with our co-workers and satiating our libidos now existing side-by-side. All it takes is the sloppy smoosh of a button to confuse the two. So, yes, be horny. By all means. But, for the sake of your co-workers, be smart about your horniness.

