Only N'Sync cares about the "It's Gonna Be May" meme in this miserable year

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
Illustration for article titled Only NSync cares about the Its Gonna Be May meme in this miserable year
Screenshot: YouTube

You know the meme by now. For roughly eight years, the internet’s sought to ring in the month of May with memes of a tight-curled, turn-of-the-millennium Justin Timberlake declaring not that it’s gonna be me, but rather it’s gonna be May, a gentle jab at his overwrought delivery on the No Strings Attached chart-topper. It’s delightful and dumb, a reminder of what Twitter was like pre-GamerGate.

You’d be hard-pressed to find it this year, however. With everyone in lockdown due to COVID-19—many states will remain closed throughout this entire month—spirits are simply too broken for the harmless memes of yore.

Well, they are for everyone except N’Sync, who didn’t appear to get the memo. Lance Bass and Joey Fatone, for example, came into this year’s festivities hot.

Timberlake, meanwhile, at least realized the meme was due for an update. Late on Thursday night, he shared a version in which he donned a face mask. “Spring Summer 2020,” he wrote. “Thanks for this, Internet.”

The band also saw to it that their No Strings Attached’s Spotify and Apple Music pages gave the song the alternate title of “It’s Gonna Be May,” which, if we’re being honest, sorta muddles up the song’s nuanced exploration of a loser guy telling his crush that one day she will settle for him.

Anyways, it’s cute.

Illustration for article titled Only NSync cares about the Its Gonna Be May meme in this miserable year
Screenshot: Spotify
Illustration for article titled Only NSync cares about the Its Gonna Be May meme in this miserable year
Screenshot: Apple Music

Still, those old memes just don’t hit like they used to. Thankfully, some updates are already being tested.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

