This post references plot elements from the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown.



The Crown’s excellent fourth season debuted on Netflix on Sunday, marking the end of Olivia Colman’s tenure as Elizabeth II. (Next is Imelda Staunton, who will, like both of her predecessors, absolutely kick ass.) It’s garnered great critical notices but has also cornered the all-important memes-on-the-internet market for the week, and you are about to witness one of the more ambitious attempts we’ve seen to capture the particular energy of Peter Morgan’s regal soap.

Behold, the fourth season of The Crown as told by one woman with three wigs in just over 2 minutes tops.

The woman in question is Liz Hynes, a writer for Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. She is funny. One might wonder whether or not such an act is the result of what you might call “quarantine brain” (see also: developing a mild Murder, She Wrote obsession) but that’s not what’s happening here. As you can see above, this isn’t the first time Hynes has attempted this feat. We’ll post the first video below for ease of viewing.

We wish Diana had gotten a bit more of the spotlight in this year’s edition, but other than that we have no notes. We sincerely hope that as The Crown continues its stately and sometimes absurd march through the reign of Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, the proceedings grow increasingly darker and more absurd, if only so that Hynes can really get into it. Let the wigs grow wild. Add string after string of pearls. Say “Billy Jo-Elle” a thousand times and then a thousand times more. Let Margaret slur her way through many a drunken story.

And of course, we hope that she stays true to her greatest innovation in Crown-dom: zero whining princes.

