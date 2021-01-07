Photo : Henrik Trygg ( Getty Images )

The Göteborg Film Festival, having previously given attendees the opportunity to watch a movie from inside a purpose-built coffin, have now decided to one-up their past work by letting one viewer enjoy this year’s festival in the only way that makes sense during a pandemic: Completely by themselves in a North Sea lighthouse that looks like it’s about to be reclaimed by the deep at any moment.

Because of the pandemic, 2021's Göteborg Film Festival is going mostly digital, but its organizers have still decided to create The Isolated Cinema in order to allow “one solitary film enthusiast” to “experience total isolation from the outside world” for seven days of movies. The whole thing will be hosted in a converted lighthouse “on the island of Pater Noster,” which is touted as “inaccessibly located at the very edge of the archipelago in one of Sweden’s most barren, windswept locations.”

“No phone, no family, no friends,” the website promises potential applicants. “Just you, the sea, and the festival’s film programme with 60 film premieres. For seven days.” The vaguely threatening tone continues in an ad showing a viewer being taken by boat to Pater Noster across rough, dark waters while ominous sounds play as background music.

Two other, only slightly less intimidating versions of The Isolated Cinema will also be hosted on land, at the empty Scandinavium arena and Draken Cinema. All three locations will admit only one viewer, though, and all three are, we presume, extremely haunted.



If you’re interested in taking part in this experiment in cinematic terror, head over here to submit an application. Though there’s no official language regarding sharing spoilers from the film premieres, we imagine that whoever ends up watching the lighthouse festival should refrain from spilling their beans about what they see.



