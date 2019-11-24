One Day At A Time's Gloria Calderón Kellett signs big development deal with Amazon

According to Deadline, One Day At A Time co-creator and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett is taking her talents to Amazon, signing a three-year development deal that is apparently “the first ever for a female Latinx writer/creator to reach eight figures.” Basically, after Netflix canceled her critically acclaimed sitcom revival (which was later picked up by the Pop network for a new season), Calderón Kellett is now going to get a bunch of money to create new stuff exclusively for Amazon Prime. We don’t know what that new stuff will be, but it wouldn’t be especially surprising if it carried the same socially aware streak as One Day At A Time.

The one wrinkle in all of this is that Calderón Kellett’s Amazon deal will start in June of next year, when her existing deal with Sony Pictures TV—through which she co-created ODAAT with co-showrunner Mike Royce—expires. She’s staying on board with that show through its upcoming fourth season on Pop, but because of this new deal she’ll have to step back from the show if it continues on after that season. She’ll stick around as an executive producer and will “help the series maintain its authenticity,” but Mike Royce will then be the sole showrunner.