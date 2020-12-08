One Day At A Time Photo : Ali Goldstein/Netflix

At the end of November, we reported that Pop had decided not to order another season of the rebooted One Day At A Time, which it had picked up for a fourth season after Netflix chose not to keep it going. Sony Pictures TV had said at the time that it was going to shop the show around again in hopes of finding a third network to pick it up, but it seems like any attempts to keep the show alive have failed. Today, co-showrunner Mike Royce tweeted out a statement saying that the show’s time “has come to an end,” indicating that there’s no longer any hope for another savior to come along. Gloria Calderon Kellett, the other co-creator (not counting Norman Lear), was a little more direct, tweeting, “it’s officially over. There will be no new One Day At A Time episodes.”

Deadline says that the cast was only under contract until the end of this month, limiting the amount of time Sony TV had to work with, and now it has apparently run out of every possible option. It’s a bummer for the show’s long-suffering fans (not many shows get unjustly canceled twice), but both Calderon Kellett and Royce tried to put positive spins on the news in their respective tweets, noting that—at the very least—the four seasons and 46 episodes that they did get to make will live on forever (though it still didn’t get a proper series finale, which is a shame).

