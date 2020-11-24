One Day At A Time Photo : Ali Goldstein/Netflix

As reported by Variety, Pop has decided to cancel the rebooted Once Upon A Time, which it had picked up for a fourth season after Netflix had originally canceled it in 2019. The show, once again, will apparently be shopped around to other outlets, possibly giving Netflix a chance to swoop in as a hero like it used to do when popular shows were unjustly cut short—before it became the one unjustly cutting popular shows short. One Day At A Time had just started airing on Pop in March, and it recently got a chance to debut on network TV when a content-desperate CBS picked up the show to pad out its schedule, but Variety suggests that this move may have been in the cards for a while.

Pop had effectively dropped all of its scripted TV shows earlier this year, the lone holdouts being One Day At A Time and the final season of Schitt’s Creek. When the latter ended, that meant ODAAT was the only thing keeping the network in a business that it apparently did not want to be in. Netflix claimed the show was never a massive ratings hit when it was on the streaming platform, but it seems like ratings might not have helped it here anyway.

The show, co-created by Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, with original series creator Norman Lear on board as an executive producer, starred (or stars, if you’re optimistic) Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Stephen Toblowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, and Marcel Ruiz.