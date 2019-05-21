“It’s official, old buddy. I’m a has-been.” So says Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton in the new trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which sees its world premiere today at the Cannes Film Festival. Set to the kaleidoscopic strains of Neil Diamond’s “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show,” Dalton’s past triumphs and modern anxiety unfolds against a panorama of California as it existed in 1969, a year that stripped America of whatever innocence it still had.



An agent of that change, Charles Manson, is glimpsed in the above clip, as is the ranch where he lived with his Family, the cult that went on to murder actress Sharon Tate—Margot Robbie’s turn as the starlet is also on display here, the starry-eyed actress still adjusting to a life in the spotlight. We also get an idea of just how Manson and his crew intersect with our characters, as Brad Pitt’s aging stuntman is seen hobnobbing with the girls that Manson drew under his spell.

The real highlight, though, is the looks we get at Dalton’s past films, one of which finds him channeling Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds by taking a flamethrower to some Nazis. “Anybody order fried sauerkraut?!” DiCaprio screams in what might be the best acting of his career.

Check it out below ahead of the film’s July 26 premiere, and stay tuned for our own dispatch from Cannes.