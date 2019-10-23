Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood is getting re-released with 10 minutes of new footage

While Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood will most assuredly not be getting cut down for the tastes of Chinese censors—despite the country’s decision to ban Tarantino’s intermittently ultra-violent Hollywood drama from its lucrative film market — that doesn’t mean it won’t be getting re-edited any time soon. Variety reports that Sony is gearing up to re-release Tarantino’s love letter to late- ’60s Hollywood later this week, with 10 minutes of additional footage added to its already considerable 160- minute run time.

There’s no word yet on what sort of content these scenes will entail, although Variety does note that it’ll take the form of four or so additional scenes. The real question, of course, is whether Tarantino will use this opportunity to address complaints about the film—including its depiction of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, and the perception by some critics that Margot Robbie’s Sharon Tate becomes a side character in her own story—or whether he’ll just fill it with 10 more minutes of artfully crafted, digression-heavy weirdness, in his usual mo ld.

This “re-issue with a tiny bit more content” strategy has been gaining in popularity in recent months; both Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, and Sony’s own Spider-Man: Far From Home, have used the lure of a couple of minutes of eventual-DVD-bonus-material to get fans to see their blockbusters on the big screen one additional time. Tarantino himself is no stranger to alternate cuts of his movies in theaters; his last film, The Hateful Eight, ran in both a standard and an extended cut.