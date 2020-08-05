Screenshot : La Stampa

American Olympian Katie Ledecky is a better swimmer than you. She has gold medals proving this and yet, despite the validation that these awards must provide, Ledecky has decided to participate in a viral challenge with a video whose sole purpose seems to be forcing us all to remember that we are not, in fact, as good at swimming as she is.

Ledecky posted a clip of herself on TikTok where she participated in Big Dairy’s #gotmilkchallenge. Rather than goof around by, say, drinking some (likely very stomach-cramping) milk while treading water or floating on her back, Ledecky decided to absolutely pulverize any remaining pride we might hold for learning good backstroke form in seventh grade by accomplishing an incredible feat. She pours a glass of chocolate milk, places it on her head, and then proceeds to swim the length of a pool without spilling any of it along the way. It looks like goddamned magic. The glass stays in place, balanced perfectly as if Ledecky has mutated thanks to all her time in the water and grown a milky, fin-like appendage.



It’s very impressive, both as a display of exceptional athletic prowess and as a reminder that no matter how good we might be at collecting multi-colored plastic rings from the bottom of a pool or throwing down a solid cannonball, we are not Ledecky’s equal as swimmers.



