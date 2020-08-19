Photo : Daniele Venturelli/WireImage ( Getty Images )

There’s a mystery afoot in Hollywood today, dear readers, as Variety reports that Olivia Wilde—still fresh off her critically beloved debut feature Booksmart—has signed on to direct a Sony-owned Marvel movie centered on a female character who’s associated with spiders.

Advertisement

But who, we beg the unspeaking gods—stern and taciturn in our pursuit of the sacred knowledge of Olivia Wilde’s next feature project— could this spider-adjacent female character be?

Advertisement

News about the project—if this web of intrigue and conundrums can even really wear the term—was reported earlier today, with Wilde responding to the news by tweeting out a picture of a spider. (Or possibly a tick? Olivia Wilde’s probably not directing a new adaptation of The Tick.) But with both Sony and Marvel refusing to comment on the announcement, and no further clues as to which Woman linked to Spiders might be on the docket, we’re forced to simply sift through the clues ourselves. Scouring the vast and various Marvel wikis for arachnid-friendly ladies, we find a depressingly large number, many of them related to the whole “spider-totem” idea the company’s been begrudgingly running with as a quasi-magical explanation for Peter Parker’s powers for the last 15 or so years. Could it be about The Bride? Or Silk? (Those two might actually be the same character, now that we think about it.) Really, though, the possibilities are endless.

Anyway, Olivia Wilde’s directing a Spider-Woman movie. (Unless she’s actually directing a Madame Web flick; we’d be totally into a movie about prophecy spewing, dimension-hopping old lady Madame Web.)