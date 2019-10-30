Olivia Newton-John's leather duds from Grease can be yours—for a few hundred grand

If you’ve ever found yourself singing “You’re the One That I Want” in the direction of Sandy Olsson’s bewitching black leather outfit from the Grease climax, your time is now—p rovided, of course, that you’re very, very rich. Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John’s ensemble will be going on sale at an auction this weekend, and and is estimated to sell for an amount that ranges between $100,000 and $200,000, according to Julien’s Auction in Beverly Hills. NBD.



In an interview with Reuters, Newton-John revealed a fun fact about the outfit: She had to be sewn into it because the pants had a broken zip. The actress is putting up over 500 items for auction this weekend to benefit the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia. As we’ve previously reported, Newton-John was recently diagnosed with the disease for the third time since 1992.

Advertisement

Other items up for grabs include the original Grease script ( valued at around $4, 000) and the pink dress she wore to the film’s red carpet ( valued between $3, 000 and $5, 000) . Even the dresses Newton-John wore during the tour of her double-platinum 1981 album Physical will be part of the auction, as will the white chiffon gown she wore while performing a medley of songs with Andy Gibb and ABBA on her 1978 ABC special Olivia.

“Her extraordinary career— that includes her starring role in Grease, one of the most successful Hollywood films and soundtracks of all time— and her recordings of some of the biggest pop singles of the 20th Century, makes her more than just a star but a pop culture phenomenon,” the executive director of Julien’s Auctions Martin Nolan said in the press release.

If you’re looking to up your Grease fan game in anticipation of HBO Max’s new spin on the musical, this is where you can register to bid. Meanwhile, let this be your inspiration.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com