Screenshot: The Crown (Netflix)

“A great many changes. Nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it.”

So says Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth in this latest teaser for the third season of Netflix’s The Crown, which pivots from the early days of the monarch to a period encompassing 1964 through 1977. The new episodes of Peter Morgan’s addictive drama will find the royal family navigating a world rapidly adapting to changes in technology and morality against the anxieties of nuclear destruction. Joining Colman in these advanced years will be Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter, who will step in for Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby as Prince Phillip and Princess Margaret, respectively.

The Crown shall fall atop queues come Sunday, November 17.

