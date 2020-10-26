Screenshot : Apple via YouTube ( Fair Use

We feel you, tiny adorable screaming children in the soundtrack above. It’s been a real deuce of a year. A six-part docuseries from Apple TV+ is not going to change that, but there’s a non-zero chance that beautifully shot footage of adorable children from around the world learning to speak and question and run and leap and surf and stuff will actually give one a brief respite from the madness of today, particularly when Olivia Colman’s dulcet tones are there to narrate. So let’s dive in, shall we? Here’s an exclusive first-look at the trailer for Becoming You.

The docuseries looks at the first 2,000 days of life by following in the adorably teetering footsteps of over 100 children from around the world, capturing the ins and outs of such novel journeys as learning to speak, mastering the art of asking “why?” and discovering that dogs are extremely wonderful. Take it away, press release!:

Each episode offers a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move from birth to five-years-old, and underscores how different our journeys can be but ultimately tells the story of our shared humanity and community when it comes to raising children.

We’ll learn more (and see how long it takes for one of them to get a dog) when the series arrives on Friday, November 13, joining Home and the Paul Rudd-narrated Tiny World on Apple’s swiftly-growing slate of documentary series.