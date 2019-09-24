The CW’s Arrow is rapidly approaching its eighth and final season, and now the network has released a trailer that features some very mysterious teases about what’s to come for Oliver Queen after he handed himself over to The Monitor in anticipation of the upcoming Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover—as seen in the finale for season seven. This trailer starts with Oliver reflecting on his whole life, much like Dewey Cox or Johnny Cash would, with some glimpses of old locations and familiar faces we haven’t seen in a while. We see the island, one of those season one nightclubs, a group of goons wearing Deathstroke masks, and even Oliver’s long-dead buddy Tommy Merlyn. It’s pretty common for shows to use their final season as a big victory lap, pulling in Easter eggs and homages to prior storylines, but the ending of this trailer foreshadows something a bit wackier with Oliver saying in voiceover that “history is repeating itself” before apparently seeing his mother (who has also been dead for a long time).

The final season of Arrow will feature the return of Willa Holland, John Barrowman, Susanna Thompson, Colin Donnell, Josh Segarra, Byron Mann, and Rila Fukushima, some of whom were in this trailer and most of whom played characters that are dead, and we still don’t really know how they’ll be coming back just yet. Maybe we’ll find out when Arrow comes back on October 15.