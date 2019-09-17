Fresh off of making the award-winning music video for “Old Town Road”—the greatest and most popular song of all time—director Calmatic is getting ready to make his feature directing debut. According to Deadline, New Line has tapped him to make a remake of ‘90s Kid ‘N Play comedy classic House Party. This is the same remake we heard about last February, with LeBron James on board as a producer and Atlanta’s Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori writing the script, so combine that with Calmatic having made “Old Town Road” and it’s clear that this thing has a damn good pedigree.

The original movie was about exactly what it said on the label, with Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin throwing a big party at a house. It also got a ton of sequels, all the way up to 2012's House Party: Tonight’s The Night, which was the fifth movie in the series. No casting details have been announced yet.