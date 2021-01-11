That dog looks familiar. Photo : Brooke Palmer/CBS

There’s no Hannibal Lecter in the trailer for CBS’s Clarice, but fans of Jonathan Demme’s Silence Of The Lambs should recognize a few other figures (and deep, spooky wells) from the ‘91 film ( and, of course, Thomas Harris’ series of novels) .

Joining the titular character ( Rebecca Breeds, stepping in for Jodie Foster) is FBI agent Ardelia Mapp (Devyn A. Tyler), attorney general Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson), and Catherine Martin (Marnee Carpenter), who, a year after the events of the film, still finds herself swept back to the bottom of that dry well. Also on hand? Precious, the adorable dog that we assume is a lot happier living with her than Buffalo Bill.

Buffalo Bill’s reign of terror appears to hover large over the events of the series, which will center that trauma as Clarice reckons with her personal demons and confronts more monstrous figures. Kal Penn, Lucca de Oliveira, and Michael Cudlitz round out the cast of Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet’s continuation .

Watch the full trailer below:

Clarice debuts on CBS and CBS All Access on Thursday, February 11.