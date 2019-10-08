Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

By the time Breaking Bad concluded, just about every character absolutely hated one another. Well, that or they’d been (often brutally) murdered because of each other’s actions. Bearing this in mind, the release of spin-off movie El Camino this Friday has provided an opportunity to either revisit old enmities or, as a video taken from last night’s premiere shows, let years of meth-fueled bygones just sort of be bygones.



With the quick caveat that, yes, we understand none of these actors are actually the characters they played on Breaking Bad, the reunion clip tweeted out by Variety sure is funny-looking within the context of the show.



Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) repeatedly embraces Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemon), the murderous white supremacist who brought him to one of his lowest points in the series; Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) pal around, ignoring the tension inherent to their opposing careers; and everyone brightens up as Walter White (Bryan Cranston), the man at the center of their lives’ utter destruction, appears nearby to shake hands and smile warmly. Even Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) manages to look upon the faces of so many enemies without expertly dispatching them with a silenced pistol.



It’s a thing of beauty, even if we can’t help but notice that not everybody from Breaking Bad was so quick to make amends. Anna Gunn’s Skyler White doesn’t seem to have been very eager to reconnect with her husband and none of the Salamancas, jerks that they are, even bothered to crawl out from the grave to mark the occasion. Still, all things considered, it’s not a bad showing.



