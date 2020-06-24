Screenshot : ExcelIsFun ( YouTube

Excel, the spreadsheet software we must all deal with at some point in our life, is old person technology. Even when it’s used by a kid, it remains old person technology. This is unavoidable, given that it’s a program used to sort letters and numbers into little boxes, mostly for record-keeping purposes. Unless users are willing to go to extraordinary lengths to make Excel fun, it will always be associated with tired middle-aged office accountants.



Still, this hasn’t deterred TikTok user Kat Norton, who goes by the handle Miss Excel, from trying to bridge the divide between the stuffy world of learning how to make spreadsheets and the vibrant realm of people doing goofy shit in short internet videos.

In the first entry to her channel, she explains aspects of the program’s “left/right function” in a few seconds ... but sets it to Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” which is lyrically appropriate and lets her dance along to the brief lesson. The rest follow this kind of format. In another video, Miss Excel manages to inject energy into tips on stuff like how to create drop down menus...



... or shows how to create heat maps in Excel while Young Thug’s “Hot” plays.



Strong “fun math teacher” vibes emanate from each of these videos, but we imagine that’s just the price we all have to pay for this sort of edutainment. If you want to learn Excel through TikTok videos, there’s just no getting around everything about the process being at least slightly ridiculous.



