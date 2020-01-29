Okay, sure: Netflix is making a live-action version of long-running pirate cartoon One Piece

Photo : Jean-Marc ZAORSKI ( Getty Images )

Netflix’s descent into the irresistible-apparently-we’re-not-really-sure-we-get-it world of real-world adaptations of anime favorites continues apace today, as Variety reports that the streaming service has ordered a live-action version of long-running pirate series One Piece for its digital treasure vaults. The 10-episode series is being produced by Tomorrow Studios, the same company producing the service’s live-action Cowboy Bebop reboot (at least it will be, once star John Cho fully heals from an on-set injury that put the series on hiatus last year).

For those unfamiliar with One Piece, it’s…Aw, jeeze. Okay: S o there’s this kid, and he’s a pirate, and he ate a fruit so now he’s got magical rubber limbs. And he’s friends with other pirates, but some of the pirates are bad, but also the government is made up of bad pirates too? And a bunch of them have also eaten the magical fruits, so they’ve all got superpowers, and there’s a tiny reindeer who’s a doctor, and the power of friendship is a big fucking deal. And there’s a lot of fighting, but also a lot of terrible jokes, and whenever anyone sees a pretty lady, they get a nose bleed, because of horny.

It is, in other words, a pretty standard Japanese shonen series, albeit one with a lot of both longevity and visual creativity, courtesy of creator Eiichiro Oda. And unlike the mostly-grounded-if-you-ignore-the-hyper-smart-corgi Cowboy Bebop, it’s also a pretty wild series in terms of how it looks ; just animating series hero Monkey D. Luffy alone is going to take copious amounts of CGI, given that his superpowers are essentially the same as D.C. Comics’ Elongated Man. The series has been in development since 2017, although there’s no word yet when it might finally make its way to Netflix’s internet trove.