Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Okay, Jimmy Fallon, you win this round

Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:Backstreet Boys
9
Save
Screenshot: YouTube

Jimmy Fallon’s recurring Ragtime Gals bit is, like so many recurring bits, something of a mixed bag. The returns, they are diminishing. But we are forced to admit that this one, a Backstreet Boys-centric cover of Sisqo’s “Thong Song,” is pretty funny and even a little bit charming.

Just look at those dads! Look at their boxy jackets! They are having such a good time with their tight harmonies and white pants! If we’re honest, we have a few notes—could have used a few more “bum bum bums” from the bass, and a little extra flourish from the tenors would be welcome, too—but all in all, it is an adorably awkward, wholly unsexy cover of a pop relic.

Advertisement

Naturally, this led us down a “Thong Song” rabbit hole, so here, listen to some others! Here’s Postmodern Jukebox, doing their Postmodern Jukebox thing:

Here you’ll find one of many acoustic covers:

Uhhhh here’s a LeBron James-centric cover by Sisqo himself:

And because it would be unfair to leave out all the other late-night TV-related “Thong Song” covers, here’s Panic! At The Sisqo, coming to you courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel:

You’ve now heard “Thong Song” five times more than you expected to hear “Thong Song” on a Wednesday. You can blame or thank Jimmy Fallon and the Boys at your leisure.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves television, bourbon, and dramatically overanalyzing social interactions.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

This Bachelor season is way too toxic to be fun

NASA forced to clarify that brooms can stand up on their own any day of the year

This week in Savage Love: The girls

A terrific Legends Of Tomorrow reminds us it’s the smartest dopey show on TV