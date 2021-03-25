Screenshot : CBS / YouTube ( Fair Use

The Master of Disguise aside (look, we all make mistakes), Dana Carvey remains one of our most underrated national treasures. Sure, impressions may often be considered one of the lower comedic rungs, but when you do them as well as he does—coupled with the fact that he genuinely satirizes his subjects rather than purely mimicking them—then it’s proper to give credit where credit’s due.



Carvey tele-stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert while promoting his new podcast, Fantastic!, which inevitably took a brief backseat to the comedian’s chops as an impressionist. Between discussing the ins and outs of parenting, comedic timing, and building a new impression, Carvey first tried out his “Wise Guy” Dr. Fauci before slipping into what we must admit is a damn good President Biden.



“Not my most accurate impression,” Carvey admits of his Fauci, to which Colbert speaks for all of us in responding that he was “surprised to learn just now that Dr. Fauci was one of the men that murdered Luca Brasi.” “Your impression does not have to sound like the person,” reveals Carvey, although his subsequent Joe “Gentle father of the country” Biden sounds pretty freakin’ spot-on, complete with his obligatory catchphrases, list-making, and meandering family anecdotes.

There’s a lot more to love in Colbert’s extended interview with his former boss, although it’s enjoyable enough simply not hearing subpar impersonations of the other guy for once.

