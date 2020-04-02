Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

OK, why not: Some T-Mobile users can get Quibi free for a year

Shannon Miller
Filed to:Quibi
QuibistreamingT-mobile
1
Save
Illustration for article titled OK, why not: Some T-Mobile users can get Quibi free for a year
Image: Quibi

Say what you must about Quibi—the oddly-named, rapidly approaching streaming platform serving up bite-sized chunks of entertainment—or the overly saturated streaming market, in general. But as the number of weeks that we’re required to stay indoors steadily climbs, a lot of our go-to content starts to blend into one digital blur of well-worn favorites and flashy phenomenons. Honestly, there’s only so much Friends and Tiger King one can take before they just need something a little new. So why not give the show about flipping murder houses or the highly anticipated Reno 911! reboot a shot?

T-Mobile is making it easier for some of its customers to try out the latest platform by giving away a free year of the service, according to Variety. The offer is exclusive to those who have an unlimited wireless family plan with the mobile carrier. After the year is up, those users can choose to keep one free Quibi account or get Netflix bundled with their plan for free. Qualifying T-Mobile customers who sign up for Quibi in the T-Mobile Tuesdays loyalty-rewards app will have three extra episodes of Jennifer Lopez’s unscripted good citizen series, Thanks A Million, available at launch.

After over a year of welcoming some of the biggest Hollywood talent into the fold, Quibi arrives April 6 with 50 original programs. The platform boasts that the mobile viewing experience has been optimized for these 10-minute “chapters,” which will tap into all genres of entertainment, including daily news. We’ve been keeping a running list of announced content and trailers leading up to next week’s official launch. For those of us who may have to open up our wallets, an ad-supported Quibi subscription cost $4.99.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

It's Saul Goodman on the streets and Jimmy McGill between the sheets on a gorgeous Better Call Saul

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim on accessing the “insanity” of bad sitcoms for Beef House

Trevor Noah gets 13 minutes with the one guy you want to listen to on COVID-19

The 50 most important American independent movies