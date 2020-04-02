OK, why not: Some T-Mobile users can get Quibi free for a year

Image : Quibi

Say what you must about Quibi—the oddly-named, rapidly approaching streaming platform serving up bite-sized chunks of entertainment—or the overly saturated streaming market, in general. But as the number of weeks that we’re required to stay indoors steadily climbs, a lot of our go-to content starts to blend into one digital blur of well-worn favorites and flashy phenomenons. Honestly, there’s only so much Friends and Tiger King one can take before they just need something a little new. So why not give the show about flipping murder houses or the highly anticipated Reno 911! reboot a shot?

T-Mobile is making it easier for some of its customers to try out the latest platform by giving away a free year of the service, according to Variety. The offer is exclusive to those who have an unlimited wireless family plan with the mobile carrier. After the year is up, those users can choose to keep one free Quibi account or get Netflix bundled with their plan for free. Qualifying T-Mobile customers who sign up for Quibi in the T-Mobile Tuesdays loyalty-rewards app will have three extra episodes of Jennifer Lopez’s unscripted good citizen series, Thanks A Million, available at launch.

After over a year of welcoming some of the biggest Hollywood talent into the fold, Quibi arrives April 6 with 50 original programs. The platform boasts that the mobile viewing experience has been optimized for these 10-minute “chapters,” which will tap into all genres of entertainment, including daily news. We’ve been keeping a running list of announced content and trailers leading up to next week’s official launch. For those of us who may have to open up our wallets, an ad-supported Quibi subscription cost $4.99.