Image: Top row: Lena Waithe (Paras Griffin), Paul Feig (Dia Dipasupil, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (YouTube); Middle row: Tituss Burgess (Matt Winkelmeyer, Jennifer Lopez (Jamie McCarthy); Bottom row: Varsity Blues (YouTube), Sasha Velour (Dimitrios Kambouris, Kevin Hart (Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images, YouTube)

Quibi, the forthcoming short-form streaming service with the dumb-yet-catchy moniker, hasn’t put on a flamboyant presentation like its Disney+ or Apple TV+ competitors (yet), but that hasn’t stopped the billion dollar-infused platform from announcing an assemblage of star-studded future programming. Headed by DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and former Hewlett Packard Enterprises President Meg Whitman, Quibi will be the home of over 7,000 short, chapter-like videos, or “quick bites,” in its first year of service. While the platform isn’t expected to land until April 2020 (the same month that NBCUniversal launches its own streaming service, in case you’ve embarked on the fool’s errand of keeping track of the inevitable stream-pocalypse), it is already touting a robust slate.

We’ve reported on some of the upcoming content, including horror from Spielberg, a comedic crime procedural starring Paula Pell, Punk’d and Singled Out revisits, a small claims courtroom show from Chrissy Teigen (which...okay, sure), a “suicide comedy” from Green Book’s Peter Ferrelly (which...god, no) and, at the time, unspecified projects from Guillermo del Toro, Sam Raimi, Paul Feig, Veena Sud, and Antoine Fuqua. Yet, there is still a lot more to come, thanks to major backers like Disney, 21st Century Fox, Disney, Lionsgate, Metro Goldwyn Mayer, Entertainment One, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Viacom and Warner Media.

Advertisement

Here’s a rundown of the rest of the quick bites Katzenberg and friends are offering thus far.

Scripted

50 States Of Fear, created by Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi brings a horror anthology where each episode is inspired by a from the folklore of each state.

Advertisement

Action Scene, from Kevin Hart



Based on the wild opening scene of his 2016 concert film What Now?, Action Scene will star Hart as a fictionalized version of himself who, while pursuing a leading role in a big-budget action film, finds himself facing a number of real-life action sequences. Expect lots of cameos.

Advertisement

Crazy Talented, directed by Doug Liman

Liman, the director behind films like Edge Of Tomorrow and The Bourne Identity, will helm this short-form riff on superheroes, who, in a twist, are actually patients in a psych ward being led to believe they’re powerful by “a charismatic leader.” Alphas creator Michael Karnow will write the series based on a short story by Jumper’s Steve Gould.

Advertisement

Don’t Look Deeper, directed by Catherine Hardwicke

Set “15 minutes in the future,” Don’t Look Deeper is a sci-fi drama about a high schooler who discovers she’s not human, after all. Don Cheadle, Helena Howard, and Emily Mortimer star in the series, which comes from Lost co-creator Jeff Lieber. Hardwicke, late of Twilight and This Is Us, directs.

Advertisement

Dummy, starring Anna Kendrick

Deadbeat co-creator Cody Heller is behind this odd-sounding “buddy comedy,” which follows “an aspiring writer and her boyfriend’s sex doll.” Prolific TV director Tricia Brock (The Walking Dead, Lodge 49) directs Kendrick in the series.

Advertisement

Frat Boy Genius, based on Elissa Karasik’s Black List script

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Frat Boy Genius is a “deeply unflattering portrayal of Evan Spiegel,” the 28-year old founder of Snapchat. Comparisons to The Social Network abound. Head to THR to hear just how unflattering it really is.

Advertisement

The Fugitive, based on the 1993 film and ‘60s TV series

Nick Santora, who’s also developing other projects for Quibi, is writing this modern take on The Fugitive, which is said to explore the impact of “tweet-now, confirm-later” journalism and social media-driven misinformation on a falsely accused bomber.

Advertisement

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, based on the 2003 film

The Mindy Project’s Guy Branum is developing this adaptation of the Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey comedy. Like the movie, it will follow “a young online columnist and an oversexed advertising executive who both need to prove they’re capable of being monogamous.”

Advertisement

The Last American Vampire, from 12 Monkeys creator Terry Matalas

Matalas, who created the 12 Monkeys series that was adapted from 1995 neo-noir, developed this series originally at NBC. A mix of horror and crime, it follows “a young female FBI agent who is partnered with a 500-year-old vampire in a bid to protect the world from a dangerous threat.”

Advertisement

Royalties, starring Darren Criss

Per EW, “the satirical series follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo, Sara and Pierce, as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week.” Criss will write the series with fellow Team StarKid alumni Nick and Matt Lang. We’d like to casually note that The Flash’s Carlos Valdes is also a former Team StarKid creative who can sing his butt off, in case there’s still room on the guest roster.

Advertisement

Skinny Dip, based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel

House and Altered Carbon writers Russel Friend and Garret Lerner adapted this take on Carl Hiaasen’s best-selling 2004 novel, which “revolves around a woman whose husband throws her overboard during a cruise to celebrate their anniversary.”

Advertisement

The Stranger, written and directed by Veena Sud

Almost guaranteed to put your worst Uber experience to shame, Veena Sud brings a thriller about a shady rideshare passenger and a young drive who end up in a 12-hour sojourn to the seedy underworld of Los Angeles.



Advertisement

Tomie, from director Alexandre Aja

Alexandre Aja, who just scored a critical and commercial hit with the gator-centric Crawl, is teaming up with Aquaman writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick for an adaptation of Juni Ito’s horror manga. Its story of a dead high school and the pieces of her body that strewn throughout town sounds gruesome as hell.

Advertisement

Transmissions, created by Jed Mercurio

Mercurio, a hot property after the success of BBC’s Bodyguard, will helm a science fiction thriller that, per Deadline, is set at “a remote radio observatory where a lone scientist begins receiving eerie signals from deep space.”

Advertisement

Varsity Blues, based on the 1999 film

Stuber writer Tripper Clancy is writing this remake/reboot/??? of the 1999 movie, which will see its original producers Mike Tollin and Tova Laiter return. Anne Fletcher (Step Up, Dumplin’) will direct.

Advertisement

Winos, from Thomas Lennon

Reno 911!’s Lennon is the creator, writer, and star of Winos, a drunken comedy about a Silicon Valley fuck-up who retreats to wine country. There, he tries to rehabilitate a failing vineyard and its staff, a presumably lovable, definitely not-so-smart rabble.

Advertisement

Wolves And Villagers, from Blumhouse TV

Jason Blum is behind this under-wraps story from Stuart Blumberg (The Kids Are All Right) that’s been described as “Fatal Attraction 2.0.” Naomi Watts will star.

Advertisement

You Ain’t Got These, from Lena Waithe

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Waithe’s unscripted series will explore today’s sneaker culture through the lenses of “race, politics, class, gender, creativity, commerce, addiction and self-expression that goes into every pair.”

Advertisement

#Freerayshawn, directed by Antoine Fuqua

Stephen James stars as Rayshawn, an Iraq War veteran who ends up in a high-profile police stand-off after a drug deal gone wrong. Laurence Fishburne plays the cop who tries to negotiate his surrender

Advertisement

Untitled action-thriller, starring Liam Hemsworth

Luke, one of the not-Chris Hemsworths, will play the hilariously-named Dodge Maynard in a series from Prison Break veteran Nick Santora that, per The Hollywood Reporter, finds him playing “a deadly game where he discovers he’s not the hunter, but the prey.” Aside from the character being terminally ill, the story doesn’t sound all that different from Stephen King’s The Running Man novella, which, it should be said, is nothing like the 1987 movie.

Advertisement

Unscripted

A music competition, produced and co-judged by Scooter Braun

There are virtually no details about this show, but Katzenberg was quick to promise that it would be “unique and differentiated” from all the other music competition shows on television now. So that could mean that all the winners will actually succeed enough for Braun to eventually eye the masters of all their music.

Advertisement

Beauty, from Tyra Banks

Banks leads this docuseries, which, according to the model, will “expand and redefine the definition of beauty as we know it, challenging why we accept certain beauty parameters and reject others, and examining the beliefs behind those judgments.”

Advertisement

Benedict Men, from Stephen Curry

Curry is producing this deep dive into St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, New Jersey, an all-boys school with a lauded basketball program and a shockingly high graduation rate. Per Deadline, it will “follow the brotherhood of young men who seek to balance life in complicated surroundings.”

Advertisement

Biggest Little Cook-Off, a miniature food competition

Alas, all the intensity of Dishmantled (see further down), right at the literal tip of your tongue. Quibi brings a comedic competition where, per a recent press release, “two top chefs will battle to create the most delicious, salivating, mouth-watering, scrumptious” tiny bite of food. Your level of interest will depend on whether or not you find doughnuts smaller than a bottle cap adorable or infuriating. (Either way, you are correct.)

Advertisement

Centerpiece, executive produced by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack

It’s literally about centerpieces: Each episode a celebrity create a unique flower design with floral artist Maurice Harris.

Advertisement

Daily Essentials

Quick, six-minute recaps of the day’s most important news, from NBC.

Dishmantled, hosted by Tituss Burgess

Imagine, if you will, if Chopped mated with a case of Mountain Dew: Per Deadline, former Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess will host a culinary competition that starts with the blindfolded chefs getting blasted in the face with a mystery dish shot out of a cannon. They will then have to suppress the trauma long enough to identify the dish by taste alone and recreate it from memory.

Advertisement

Elba Vs. Block, starring Idris Elba

Idris Elba, in addition to being talented, gorgeous, and a dang DJ, is also into stunt driving, apparently. On this show, he’ll compete in a series of driving stunts against professional rally driver Ken Block. Idris, please don’t die.

Advertisement

Fight Like A Girl, from WWE Studios

Women’s wrestling’s come a long way since the bikini-clad ‘00s, with talent like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss redefining how it’s viewed in the mainstream of sports entertainment. Stephanie McMahon, WWE executive and daughter of Vince McMahon, pairs female wrestlers with young women in the series, which is about overcoming obstacles.

Advertisement

Nightgowns, from Rupaul’s Drag Race season nine winner Sasha Velour

An eight-episode adaptation of the drag queen’s monthly revue, Nightgowns is described as “the biggest drag showcase of her life” and will apparently focus on a different performer in each episode.

Advertisement

Shape Of Pasta, from award-winning chef Evan Funke

As its title might imply, this travel series will find Funke traveling around Italy in an effort to contextualize the most unique shapes of pasta. The carbs, they will be out of control.

Advertisement

Thanks A Million, from Jennifer Lopez

Lopez and nine others will gift one personally influential figure in their lives $100,000, as reported by THR. The lucky recipient will then identify an influential person in their lives and hand them $50,000. The newest honoree will give someone $25,000, and that will likely continue until someone is left with a half-stamped frequent customer card for free fro-yo (but they’re out of strawberry and topping are excluded, obviously).

Advertisement

We will update this post as more Quibi news is released.



