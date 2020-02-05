Oh, that's why so serious: A Joker live concert tour is happening

Photo : Warner Bros.

Ah, live orchestral performances: A chance for high-minded appreciators of fine-arts culture to get all dressed up in their finest black-tie apparel, hobnob with other elites over a glass of cabernet, then take their seats in the balcony, raise their opera glasses, and watch Joaquin Phoenix dance around a dingy apartment in his tighty-whities while shaking his fist at that damned Wayne family!

Perhaps it’s a good time to mention that this particular orchestral concert will be a bit more comic book in nature than, say, a performance of Debussy—though maybe not one of Liszt. (Ya deservedly burnt, Liszt! Grosses Konzertsolo is absurd!) Deadline reports the hit film Joker will be receiving a live-in-concert international run with a full orchestra, beginning April 30 in London. The show will tour the UK through July before expanding to the rest of Europe and other international stops yet to be announced. No word yet on whether each stop of the Joker tour will end with a local TV host getting shot live on camera.

While the London premiere will be conducted by Jeff Atmajian ( the same conductor from the original soundtrack) , subsequent shows will be overseen by conductor Dave Mahoney. This news comes just days after composer Hildur Guðnadóttir won the Best Original Music BAFTA (on top of her Golden Globes win for Joker’s score, as well). Honestly, we’re kind of rooting for her at the Oscars, as well—her music for Joker is fantastic. No word yet on when the tour will expand to North America, but when it does, you are encouraged to attend in full clown makeup, just so everyone else knows to keep their distance, you obsessive weirdo.