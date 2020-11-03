Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley in Netflix’s You Image : Beth Dubber/Netflix

Of all the many questions raised by the horrifying specter of the coronavirus pandemic, surely none were more pressing than this: When will Penn Badgley get back to making us feeling intensely uncomfortable about the feelings generated by his serial murderer character Joe Goldberg on Netflix’s You? When will he resume the act of (fictional) televised killing? At long last, our weary souls have an answer: Now. He is back doing that now.

Advertisement

As confirmed by the above tweet, Netflix has resumed production on the third season of You, which received a third-season pickup way back in the halcyon days of January, when we were all so young and innocent. This comes soon after the news that Scott Speedman has joined the cast for the new season, in what will almost certainly turn out to be a role that requires Badgley’s character to go all HAM on him. And whereas season two basically hit reset on Joe’s life following his move to L.A., this time around he’s stuck in the upper-class suburbs with his homicidal wife Love (Victoria Pedretti, who’s been killing it in a very different way over on The Haunting Of Bly Manor) and unborn child. Will he find a new paramour to obsess over? Will there be blood? Will we continue to seriously consider an uptick in therapy as a result of the nation’s collective fondness for this man, arguably the most charming serial killer since Dexter killed people for exactly four seasons and not a day more?

Advertisement

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the season. Considering the third book in the series the show is based on won’t be out until April of 2021, it’s anyone’s guess how much season three will still be following the basic plot of Caroline Kepnes’ books.