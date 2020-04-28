Image : Netflix

Unless it’s an inescapable hit, falling for a Netflix original series can be pretty tough. Why? Because we’ve been burned more than a few times here at The A.V. Club. So when a thoroughly fantastic show comes as quietly as DreamWorks’ Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts, which debuted on the streaming platform January 14, waiting for renewal news can feel somewhat agonizing. Thankfully, we can pocket our latent rage for the next heartache: Through an exclusive from our friends at io9, the streaming giant announced a second season of the gorgeously animated series with a teaser, which you can check out below.

Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts melodiously follows a group of ragtag survivalists as they traverse the apocalyptic “surface world” to help the titular protagonist (She-Ra’s Karen Fukuhara) reunite with her below-ground community, including her father, Lio (Sterling K. Brown). However, they are up against Scarlemagne (Dan Stevens), a power-hungry mandrill who wishes to rule the world with his army of oppressed humans. Throughout their journey they run into interesting communities of fellow surface-dwellers, like the Timbercats (lumberjack cats, complete with flannel) and the Umlaut Snakes (snakes who are in a rock band, one of which is voiced by Joan Jett). Orange Is The New Black’s Lea Delaria and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA also offer their voices and musical expertise to the colorful series.

For those who have been following along, here’s DreamWorks ’ official synopsis of the second season, which it outlined in a press release:

Following the season one finale, all is not well on the surface. With the burrow people under Scarlemagne’s mind control and her father his prisoner, Kipo must quickly learn to master her newly-discovered mute abilities in order to save them. As she and her friends split up on a dangerous rescue mission, Kipo’s journey of self discovery unearths mysteries of the past that change everything she thought she knew.

Season two is set to premiere June 20, which gives you plenty of time to binge the first 10 episode and witness one of the best new shows of the year. Once you’re finished, you can get into the show’s soundtrack and score, created and curated by composer Daniel Rojas. We’re serious, the music in this cartoon is way better than it has any right to be.