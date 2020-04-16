Oh, thank god: Julie Andrews wants to read us some stories

Photo : Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marrco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio ( Getty Images )

Comfort is in short supply these days, and mostly coming in the form of sad teens posting end-of-the-world TikToks and pictures of some of the funnier breeds of dogs. Thank god, then, that Mary Poppins herself, the great Julie Andrews, has decided we all need a little more supercalifragilistetc. in our lives, in the form of a brand new podcast of her and her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, reading stories to the world. Titled Julie’s Library, the series launches on April 29, and will feature mother and daughter taking turns reading some of their favorite stories and yeah, god, that sounds really nice.

Aimed at kids aged 4-10, and also adults aged Oh Christ to When Will The Screaming Stop, the podcast already has a trailer, which includes beloved actress Julie Andrews saying the words “reading nook” to us in a calm, soothing voice. In fact, we just played that part again. “Reading nook.” Jesus, it sounds nice in the reading nook.

Andrews and Hamilton were planning on releasing the series later this year, but have moved the date for the first six episodes up due to *gestures wildly at entire planet*. The series will also feature content from young fans who call in, while presumably screening out the hordes of older listeners desperate for Julie Andrews to tell them it’s all going to be okay.