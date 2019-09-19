Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

What an auspicious day for Beyoncé fans and celebrity wax image enthusiasts alike. The wait was long, difficult, and sometimes downright infuriating. But here we are, witnessing history as Madame Tussauds London welcomes their latest edition, Beyoncé. That alone might not ring especially important to those who don’t reside in the U.K., but there’s a catch: This wax work actually looks like Beyoncé. What a regrettably rare twist!

Clothed in the famous Balmain hoodie and ivory fringe boots, Beyoncé’s waxy twin looks as if she freshly stepped off of the Beychella stage. It’s all here, folks: the power stance, the piercing eyes, a hairline that makes sense, notably brown skin. Past incarnations have maintained the unfortunate trend of missing all of those things.

While there have been a few figures since that have come close, Madame Tussaunds London’s installment easily bares the closest resemblance. And for a very limited time, the museum will station Queen Bey with the British royal family before moving the figure to its own display. Per the museums website, they “decided the only fitting way to laud official music royalty is to position her on the most regal of all stages alongside her Royal pals, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Fans will get to see the display on September 20.

