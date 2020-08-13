Oh, nice, The Other Two and South Side are both moving over to HBO Max

Original photo credits: Jon Pack/Comedy Central, Comedy Central Image : The A.V. Club

In addition to being a serviceable storage space for all those old HBO shows you’ve always been meaning to get to, HBO Max has also swiftly revealed itself as an important, “Oh, hey, put that over there” element of the wider popu culture ecosystem. Which is to say, it’s been a great place for Warner Bros. and its partners to move all sorts of shows to that might no longer be the perfect fit for their original networks, while still keeping them alive and vital for fans to check out. That can range from animated offerings—like the Adventure Time sequel specials, or today’s release of Cartoon Network’s Infinity Train—to live-action shows, including news today that Comedy Central’s The Other Two and South Side are both being moved over to the service.

Given that we enjoyed both series when they debuted their first seasons—with Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s send-up of the perils of sudden fame landing at No. 11 on our list of the best TV shows of 2019—we’re happy to see them return, regardless of where it’s happening. The Other Two was renewed for its second season back in February 2019, while South Side scored its own continuation last August. In other words, it’s been far too long since we checked back in with Brooke, Cary, Simon, Kareem, and the rest of the cast of both shows.

The deal is part of what’s looking to be part of a wider streaming arrangement between Viacom-owned Comedy Central and the Warner Bros.-owned streamer. HBO Max will (in 2021) become the exclusive streaming home of the first seasons of both shows (and also Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens) before airing new seasons of South Side and The Other Two later that year.