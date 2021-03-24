The Slack logo Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

If your workplace uses Slack, you’ve likely developed a Pavlovian reaction to hearing the notification ping, reminding you that you can’t escape work even when you’re on your lunch break. Well, here’s some bad news: Slack is about to become even worse. Slack announced back in October that a new direct messages feature was coming, where workers can communicate across organizations. That’s not bad, right? But on Wednesday, Slack announced that you can now DM anyone who pays for a Slack subscription. T he company also notes that, eventually, they will “expand Slack Connect DM invitations to all teams, including those on free subscriptions.” All you have to do is send an invite to the person you want to contact, and if they accept, you get to message them.



In case you’re wondering what’s so bad about that, allow us to explain. Slack is a safe, work-focused space. If you invite randos in, they can harass workers. And while the request aspect allows people to select who can actually contact them, just like we’ve seen on Zoom, anyone can create a fake name and email to make an account, pretending to be someone else. The barrier between workspace and public forum where anyone can contact you is gone. This is very alarming for vulnerable groups, opening the possibilities for racist, sexist, homophobic, and transphobic attacks. It is the absolute worst time for this and Slack should know better. But alas, welcome to our impending nightmare.

