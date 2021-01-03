Gwyneth Paltrow Photo : VALERIE MACON/AFP ( Getty Images )

Gwyneth Paltrow has a new expensive face oil she wants you to buy... We just hope it’s not in a breakable vial.

The Iron Man actress and lifestyle brand creator posted a video on her Instagram Sunday touting the reported benefits of her new product: “IT’S A BIG DAY FOR US. If you know me at all, you know that I live for face oil,” reads the caption of the video—which is not the point of this story in the slightest, so feel free to skip ahead if you want. “We set out to make the perfect addition to our goopgenes family- the all in one nourishing face oil. This product is a miracle, it’s made with the retinol alternative, bakuchiol, which is clinically proven to help diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles, improve skin firmness, smooth skin texture, and increase glow. We are committed to making the BEST cleanical skincare on the market...”

We really couldn’t care less about the product (well, if it works and someone wants to gift it to us, we wouldn’t turn it down), but the ad still makes for an enjoyable watch only for the final seconds in which Paltrow accidentally drops the vial and screams “oh fuck!”

The look on her face is priceless, though there’s a small part of us that thinks the Academy Award winner was acting and this is all part of a marketing ploy. “I am committed to swearing less in 2021,” Paltrow finishes her Instagram caption. “Whoops.”

