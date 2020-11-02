Photo : Andreas Rentz ( Getty Images )

A small gift of good tidings on this unholiest of election eves: The human collection of resin-stained scarves known as Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against The Sun. Depp filed suit against the British tabloid and executive editor Dan Wootton for its use of the phrase “wife beater” in describing the actor in an April 2018 article about his tumultuous and reportedly violent relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. During the end of their marriage, Heard accused Depp of physical abuse, leading to a prolonged and highly-public series of accusations between the two parties.



Upon reviewing 14 allegations in the libel case and hearing testimony from both Depp and Heard, the judge found that The Sun’s description of Depp as a “wife beater” was truthful because, per the ruling, “Mr. Depp did assault Ms. Heard.” According to Deadline, the judge went on to say that “Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the Defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.”

In an official statement given to Entertainment Tonight, Heard’s U.S. lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft said there may be more allegations against Depp to come in their pursuit of justice for Heard: “For those of us present for the London High Court trial, this decision and judgment are not a surprise. Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the U.S. We are committed to obtaining justice for Amber Heard in the U.S. Court and defending Ms. Heard’s Right to Free Speech.”