Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Oh cool, Amazon is dictating the local news now

Reid McCarter
Filed to:Aux
AuxAmazonlocal news
11
Save
Illustration for article titled Oh cool, Amazon is dictating the local news now
Photo: Ina Fassbender (Getty Images)

Amazon, the company so secure in its public image that it gets swarms of fake Twitter accounts to defend it on social media, wants everyone to think it’s treating its employees really well during the pandemic despite plenty of evidence to the contrary. At this point, most people know that Amazon regularly conducts business like a cartoon supervillain, but that doesn’t mean it’ll give up on trying to PR-manage its way into a better reputation.

Advertisement

The latest instance of this is an attempt to get local news broadcasters on its side by supplying them, as anchor Zach Rael shows, with a “pre-edited news story and script” that makes it seem like they’re a real stand-up megacorp.

Advertisement

Jason Hackett, another anchor, responded to Rael’s tweet by asking: “Would anyone actually run this?!”

You would hope Hackett’s disbelief would be well-founded, but The Verge reports that the PR script issued from the bowels of God-Emperor Bezos’ secret lair was picked up by plenty of stations. This is made very clear in a real ipecac-dose of a video that collects examples of the script shown above being read verbatim by various anchors.

That so many broadcasters were happy to help Amazon with its image rehab project isn’t a total surprise, but it does, in short, suck tremendous ass. Rather than reject the pre-written script for what it is—a transparent attempt to use the media as a more legitimate-seeming arm of the corporation—each of these stations happily played along, spreading disinformation in a moment where the life and death stakes of their work has never been more obvious.

Advertisement

With that cheery thought in mind, you can read more about all of this evil trash by checking out The Verge’s full story.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Jimmy Fallon apologizes for doing blackface after SNL clip from 2000 goes viral

The A.V. Club’s quick and dirty guide to HBO Max

California is taking legal action against everyone involved with Criminal Minds

This week in Savage Love: Quickies