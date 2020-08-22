Screenshot : YouTube

Today marks the culmination—or at least the near-culmination—of more than two years’ worth of online battles, rumors, speculation, passive aggression, actual aggression, and conversations about the place of comedy in superhero film, as Zack Snyder has finally released the first teaser for his version of 2018's Justice League.



And it’s…certainly Justice League, full of shots that we have to assume, based on Snyder’s stated hatred for it, were not in Joss Whedon’s version of the film. There’s more hugging, more flashbacks, more Darkseid, a few more shots of Cyborg’s origin…and it’s all scored to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” because Zack Snyder is never not extremely being himself.

Snyder debuted the trailer for D.C. Entertainment’s FanDome virtual convention—although it was actually leaked online earlier today, something that drew the director’s ire (along with any suggestion that his and Whedon’s movie might be in any way alike). Joined by Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins (plus several fans who helped organize the “Snyder Cut movement”), Snyder finally showed off this, the god-we-hope-it-turns-out-to-be-definitive version of his superhero opus. The trailer itself is mostly just a series of quick cuts, culminating in Affleck giving one last bat-spirational speech before bailing on the character (at least, until The Flash rolls around).

And while no exact release date has been set, it was confirmed that Snyder’s movie won’t be out on HBO Max until 2021; also, it’s apparently going to arrive in four one-hour installments, suggesting that this is, in fact, four hours of Justice League on its way.