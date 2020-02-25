If you (correctly) thought Ma was a waste of Octavia Spencer’s talents, then you’ll definitely want to check out the trailer for Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker. Spencer produced and stars in the new four-part limited series for Netflix, which debuts on March 20 and explores the life of the African-American woman who became the country’s first self-made female millionaire. The series, which co-stars Tiffany Haddish, Garrett Morris, and Carmen Ejogo, is based on the book On Her Own Ground: The Life And Times Of Madam C. J. Walker, written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles.

Spencer co-executive produced the series alongside Janine Sherman Barrois, Elle Johnson, Maverick Carter, LeBron James, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Jamal Henderson, and Kasi Lemmons—who directed the series alongside DeMane Davis. Here’s the official synopsis:

Academy Award® winner Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire. Inspired by the book, On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles, the Netflix four-part limited series, SELF MADE: INSPIRED BY THE LIFE OF MADAM C.J. WALKER brings the uplifting story of this cultural icon to the screen for the first time. Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change.