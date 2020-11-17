Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Obama's memoir playlist is so boring that people are spicing it up for him

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:Barack Obama
Barack ObamaspotifyA Promised Landplaylists
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Obamas memoir playlist is so boring that people are spicing it up for him
Photo: Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Obama’s got a new memoir out today called A Promised Land, and in keeping with pretty much every major event (and seasonal change) of his modern political career, he’s also released a Spotify playlist to soundtrack it. Unfortunately, the mixtape—featuring the likes of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” Brooks & Dunn’s “Only in America,” and U2's “Beautiful Day”—is ringing hollow with most everybody online.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Thankfully, and perhaps inspired by Obama’s legacy, people are organizing their online communities in a grassroots campaign to make their voices heard—to let the world know in a loud, clear, unified voice: This playlist is for absolute chumps.

Below, find a sampling of the Obama playlists people are willing into existence:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

No word from Obama’s PR team if he’ll be taking requests for his next installment of focus group-tested background music, but if so, perhaps he’ll live up to his word and heed the people’s calling:

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet bangers to gji@theonion.com

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Taxi Driver author Paul Schrader pens a messed-up action movie about ’Nam

Rabbi and Satchel end up in no place like home on a gray Fargo

His Dark Materials follows its characters into a new world, but the story's much the same (for better or worse)

The Crown enjoys a revealing weekend in the country