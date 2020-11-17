Photo : Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance ( Getty Images )

Obama’s got a new memoir out today called A Promised Land, and in keeping with pretty much every major event (and seasonal change) of his modern political career, he’s also released a Spotify playlist to soundtrack it. Unfortunately, the mixtape— featuring the likes of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” Brooks & Dunn’s “Only in America,” and U2's “Beautiful Day”— is ringing hollow with most everybody online.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Thankfully, and perhaps inspired by Obama’s legacy, people are organizing their online communities in a grassroots campaign to make their voices heard— to let the world know in a loud, clear, unified voice: This playlist is for absolute chumps.

Below, find a sampling of the Obama playlists people are willing into existence:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

No word from Obama’s PR team if he’ll be taking requests for his next installment of focus group-tested background music, but if so, perhaps he’ll live up to his word and heed the people’s calling:

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet bangers to gji@theonion.com