O.J. didn't do it, apparently, in The Murder Of Nicole Brown Simpson

In 2012, Investigation Discovery aired a documentary about a serial killer named Glen Rogers, who claimed that it was he, not O.J. Simpson, who killed O.J.’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994. H is brother, Clay, says Glen confessed to the murders while on death row in Florida, and was able to walk him step-by-step through the night in question.

That, of course, doesn’t mean much when the evidence overwhelmingly points towards O.J., or when the LAPD responds with so definitive a statement as this : “We know who killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. We have no reason to believe that Mr. Rogers was involved.” Goldman’s family, too, has decried the theory. “The overwhelming evidence at the criminal trial proved that one, and only one, person murdered Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman,” Fred Goldman told CNN . “That person is O.J. Simpson and not Glen Rogers.” And though O.J. was acquitted of the murders in 1995, he was eventually found responsible in a subsequent civil trial. He also wrote a book called If I Did It. He did it, people.

Advertisement

But that hasn’t stopped the producers behind The Murder Of Nicole Brown Simpsons, a tawdry-looking film that centers aroun d Nicole’s relationship with Glen, here played by a predatory, menacing Nick Stahl. Mena Suvari stars as Nicole, while Taryn Manning and Agnes Bruckner round out the cast as Nicole’s real-life friends Faye Resnick and Kris Jenner, respectively.

There’s gauzy sex, an ultra-sleazy score, and creepy phone calls lifted from a bargain bin slasher. Yeah, we’re getting some real The Haunting Of Sharon Tate vibes from this one. That’s...not a good thing.

Advertisement

It’s out December 9.