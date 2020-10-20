Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
NXIVM's Keith Raniere goes to court in the teaser for The Vow: Part Two

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsThe VowSeason 2TeaserTrailerKeith RaniereAllison Mack
The Vow: Part 2
Screenshot: HBO

The first season of HBO’s The Vow, an emotional exploration of the NXIVM cult, ends with the tease of an interview with NXIVM founder Keith Raniere, a man whose banal cruelty undulates beneath layers of self-help hooey. The man also known as Vanguard was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering at the end of the season and, as HBO announced last week, the show’s second season will follow him to the courtroom. On Monday, HBO shared a teaser for what’s to come.

What’s most striking are the voices of those who continue to stand behind Raniere as he sits behind bars. So much time has been spent with the cult’s defectors that we’ve barely been able to hear from people like Nicki Clyne, the Battlestar Galactica actor who’s been a vocal proponent for Raniere’s innocence. According to HBO, the season will also explore “the stories of NXIVM’s top leadership in the US and Mexico, and into powerful, intimate stories of DOS members.” 

Watch the teaser below:

Raniere, who was convicted last year of numerous crimes, is expected to be sentenced on October 27. Allison Mack, the Smallville actor who also held a leadership role in NXIVM, pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges is currently awaiting sentencing.

The Vow: Part Two will debut sometime in 2021.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

