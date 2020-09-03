Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Now's your chance to earn residuals on some Star Trek sequels (and The Crow 2: City of Angels)

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:Star Trek
Star TrekFilmauctionswestworldThe Crow: City Of Angels
Save
Illustration for article titled Nows your chance to earn residuals on some iStar Trek/i sequels (and iThe Crow 2: City of Angels/i)
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)

Times are tough, and most of us are all looking for creative ways to make an extra buck. Today, in one of our more desperate hours of need, we learned a new way earn some decent cash: Did you know you could bid on royalties for films you had absolutely no hand in making?

Advertisement

Offered through the auctioneers at Royalty Exchange, bidders can pony up right now for the chance to own a portion of 21 major studio film residuals released between 1976 and 2002. While some of them probably aren’t the most profitable titles out there right now—like 1991's The Perfect Weapon, from the guy who made Kickboxerthere are some actually surprising, potentially still lucrative movies in there. Like, for example, four Star Trek sequels.

Right now, you’ve got about five days left to buy a chunk of Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, as well as the First Contact, Insurrection, and Nemesis entries. Other weird, left-field titles in the batch include Along Came a Spider, Beverly Hills Cop III, Futureworld (the 1976 sequel to the original Westworld), and The Crow 2: City of Angels.

Advertisement

“Over the last six calendar years, this asset has generated payments averaging about $3,400/year, with the highest-earning distribution totaling $5,598 in 2018,” reads the auction page description. As of writing this, the top bid is coming in at just over $35,000, so the asset could conceivably pay for itself in...a decade or so. Honestly, we have no idea how buying up old movie distribution rights could turn up a profit, unless more people than we assume mix up the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence Bad Boys franchise with the completely different, Sean Penn-starring Bad Boys film from 1983. We’re willing to give this whole thing a shot, though, if anyone wants in on a piece of Truck Turner.

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Apparently no one at Disney had any idea Chadwick Boseman was fighting cancer

Josh Charles boxed Miss Piggy and met his Wet Hot friends at an IRL summer camp

Dwayne Johnson and his wife and children have all tested positive for COVID-19

Read this: Inside Grizzly II, starring Laura Dern, George Clooney, Charlie Sheen, and a killer bear