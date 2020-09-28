Now that The Rock has endorsed Biden, children are allegedly "burning his movie's"

Screenshot : HoopJab

In a slight detour on his path to becoming the first U. S. president to flex his suit into tatters during his inauguration , Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has endorsed Joe Biden ahead of this fall’s elections. While this isn’t all that exceptional to most people, there are plenty out there who have taken his public support for Biden really, really poorly.

Consider the following tweet, which looks to have originated from a (now-deleted) Twitter account, but is just as likely to have automatically generated itself out of the internet’s collective id.

Michaela Okland tweeted out her own verbatim version of the above message, which explains that “everyone” the original poster knows is getting ready “to turn our backs to the Rock.”



“My children have already started burning his movie’s,” it continues. “Such a sad day to hear rock say this. My teen’s took this really hard.”

This tweet is so beautifully constructed that it didn’t take long for it to get picked up all over the place, both as a joke and as supposed evidence of a nefarious cyberattack meant to undermine the democratic process by suggesting that children are throwing copies of G.I. Joe: Retaliation onto blazing pyres. Fortunately, the gleeful stupidity of the moment has largely resulted in people copying and pasting the original message into their own tweets, just like Okland first did. Some are being collected by the amused masses , but just click on other tweets containing references to the “teen’s” Rockbellion to see it continue on and on (and on).



The tweet’s virality is due in no small part to the cursed nature of mainstream political discourse in 2020, but it’s The Rock’s inclusion that brings it to such great, mind-numbing heights. Look, we love the guy, but it’s hard to take his words about the election all that seriously when he makes them in a shirt so tight he may as well be Michael Cera in Arrested Development’s god costume.



