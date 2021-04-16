Chrissy Teigen Photo : Presley Ann ( Getty Images )

When Chrissy Teigen announced she was leaving Twitter, it seemed too good to be true. The model-turned-entrepreneur tweeted out a thread back in March, saying that she could no longer deal with people’s hatred towards her and wanted to escape Twitter because of i t. Her thread seemingly ignored that much of the outrage came from people who were upset with her tweeting about her lavish lifestyle while people were struggling to find a source of income during the COVID-19 pandemic. This i ncluded her tweets about accidentally buying a $14,000 bottle of wine and having private horse-riding sessions in the midst of a global pandemic because her therapist suggested it.



But Twitter helped build Teigen’s career. It’s the reason why no matter how many Grammys her husband John Legend wins, Teigen ends up making more headlines on a seemingly weekly basis. So, after just three weeks of being off Twitter, Teigen made her return.

“Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” she tweeted at 5:42 a.m. PST, an extremely unhinged time to make a Twitter comeback. She also wrote that she’s choosing to “take the bad with the good,” so we’ll see how long she lasts this time after reading the reactions to her return.

