Photo : The Last Witch Hunter ( Lionsgate )

We all obviously have fond memories of The Last Witch Hunter, but just for fun, let’s pretend you don’t remember the disappointing would-be franchise-starter about Diesel playing the last of a line of people who hunt evil witches. It had Rose Leslie and Elijah Wood and Michael freakin’ Caine! Still, it failed to make much of an impact and was a bit of a flop at the box office, seemingly putting an end to Vin Diesel’s dream of having a fifth movie series to put his name on.

Advertisement

That dream continues to this day with Bloodshot, but seeing as how that also failed to make much of an impact (which we can blame on certain external factors, like the coronavirus pandemic shutting down all movie theaters), so Diesel has turned his thoughts back to The Last Witch Hunter. Back in March, he talked to Collider about how much it meant to him that he (apparently) consistently hears from people who found and liked the movie after its unimpressive run at the box office, saying that its surprisingly long legs have convinced Lionsgate to start developing a sequel. That was in the before-times, more or less so it stands to reason that development would be halted now that we’re in the… now-times, but that’s evidently not the case. In a recent Instagram post (via Dread Central), Diesel shared an image from The Last Witch Hunter along with a caption that “some of the best scripts will be written during this time,” implying that the Last Witch Hunter 2 script is still being written and that it might be one of “the best.”

Three Ways to Upgrade Your At-Home Workspace Read on The Inventory

We don’t know who is writing the sequel, but hopefully this doesn’t mean Diesel is putting an unfair amount of pressure on them. “Reasonably fine” is what we should be expecting from a Last With Hunter movie written during a miserable time in human history, not necessarily “the best.” Also, the first movie involved an evil witch using the Black Plague to try and wipe out humanity, and we’re… hesitantly open to the idea of Vin Diesel fighting a witch who caused the coronavirus. It might be stupid enough to work, but we won’t go so far as to say that it’s actually a good idea.