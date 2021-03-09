Photo : Searchlight Pictures

After receiving criticism last year for a lack of diversity among its 2020 nominees, BAFTA implemented some changes resulting in a more diverse crop of nominees for the 2021 F ilm A wards. Recent acclaimed favorites Nomadland, Minari, Promising Young Woman, Mank, Rocks, and The Father lead this year’s nominations, with two women—Chloé Zhao and Sarah Gavron—nabbing seven nominations each. Four women total earned nods for directing compared to last year’s all-male directing nominees , and in a reversal from last year’s entirely white acting nominees, 16 of 2021's 24 nominated actors are from underrepresented groups.



Per Deadline, the changes come as the result of a seven-month review process (HFPA better be taking some copious notes) , in which the organization evaluated its procedures and implemented some changes, “ including the introduction of a long-list system in a bid to increase viewership of all the submitted films, and increasing all four acting categories and the best director category to six nominees.” A total of 50 films (up from last year’s 39) were nominated this year, and the changes additionally resulted in more first-time nominees than ever before: Four of the six directors nominated, as well as 21 of the 24 acting nominees, are being honored for the first time.

Full list of nominees for the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards:

BEST FILM THE FATHER Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt THE MAURITANIAN TBC NOMADLAND Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Stuart Besser, Marc Platt OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM CALM WITH HORSES Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh THE DIG Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini THE FATHER Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton HIS HOUSE Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee LIMBO Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont THE MAURITANIAN Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven MOGUL MOWGLI Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara ROCKS Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson SAINT MAUD Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER HIS HOUSE Remi Weekes (Writer/Director) LIMBO Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont] MOFFIE Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham] ROCKS Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers) SAINT MAUD Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell] FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE ANOTHER ROUND Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen DEAR COMRADES! Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov LES MISÉRABLES Ladj Ly MINARI Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh QUO VADIS, AIDA? Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich DOCUMENTARY COLLECTIVE Alexander Nanau DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey THE DISSIDENT Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen MY OCTOPUS TEACHER Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster THE SOCIAL DILEMMA Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes ANIMATED FILM ONWARD Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae SOUL Pete Docter, Dana Murray WOLFWALKERS Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young DIRECTOR ANOTHER ROUND Thomas Vinterberg BABYTEETH Shannon Murphy MINARI Lee Isaac Chung NOMADLAND Chloé Zhao QUO VADIS, AIDA? Jasmila Žbanić ROCKS Sarah Gavron ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY ANOTHER ROUND Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg MANK Jack Fincher PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Emerald Fennell ROCKS Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Aaron Sorkin ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE DIG Moira Buffini THE FATHER Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller THE MAURITANIAN Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven NOMADLAND Chloé Zhao THE WHITE TIGER Ramin Bahrani

LEADING ACTRESS BUKKY BAKRAY Rocks RADHA BLANK The Forty-Year-Old Version VANESSA KIRBY Pieces of a Woman FRANCES McDORMAND Nomadland WUNMI MOSAKU His House ALFRE WOODARD Clemency LEADING ACTOR RIZ AHMED Sound of Metal CHADWICK BOSEMAN Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ADARSH GOURAV The White Tiger ANTHONY HOPKINS The Father MADS MIKKELSEN Another Round TAHAR RAHIM The Mauritanian SUPPORTING ACTRESS NIAMH ALGAR Calm With Horses KOSAR ALI Rocks MARIA BAKALOVA Borat Subsequent Moviefilm DOMINIQUE FISHBACK Judas and the Black Messiah ASHLEY MADEKWE County Lines YUH-JUNG YOUN Minari SUPPORTING ACTOR DANIEL KALUUYA Judas and the Black Messiah BARRY KEOGHAN Calm With Horses ALAN KIM Minari LESLIE ODOM JR. One Night in Miami… CLARKE PETERS Da 5 Bloods PAUL RACI Sound of Metal ORIGINAL SCORE MANK Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross MINARI Emile Mosseri NEWS OF THE WORLD James Newton Howard PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Anthony Willis SOUL Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross CASTING CALM WITH HORSES Shaheen Baig JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Alexa L. Fogel MINARI Julia Kim PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu ROCKS Lucy Pardee CINEMATOGRAPHY JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Sean Bobbitt MANK Erik Messerschmidt THE MAURITANIAN Alwin H. Küchler NEWS OF THE WORLD Dariusz Wolski NOMADLAND Joshua James Richards

EDITING THE FATHER Yorgos Lamprinos NOMADLAND Chloé Zhao PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Frédéric Thoraval SOUND OF METAL Mikkel E.G. Nielsen THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Alan Baumgarten

PRODUCTION DESIGN THE DIG Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald THE FATHER Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone MANK Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale NEWS OF THE WORLD David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan REBECCA Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer COSTUME DESIGN AMMONITE Michael O’Connor THE DIG Alice Babidge EMMA. Alexandra Byrne MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM Ann Roth MANK Trish Summerville

MAKE UP & HAIR THE DIG Jenny Shircore HILLBILLY ELEGY Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal MANK Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams PINOCCHIO Mark Coulier SOUND GREYHOUND TBC NEWS OF THE WORLD Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney NOMADLAND Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder SOUL Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker SOUND OF METAL Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS GREYHOUND Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt THE MIDNIGHT SKY Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins MULAN Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher TENET Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION THE FIRE NEXT TIME Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf THE SONG OF A LOST BOY Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein

BRITISH SHORT FILM EYELASH Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman LIZARD Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies LUCKY BREAK John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja MISS CURVY Ghada Eldemellawy THE PRESENT Farah Nabulsi EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) BUKKY BAKRAY KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR MORFYDD CLARK ṢỌPẸ DÌRÍSÙ