Noises are cool

Photo : Lisa Pines ( Getty Images )

As we grow up, we get used to everyday things and begin to overlook the joy that comes from the kind of stuff we look at, taste, touch, smell, or hear while we’re just going about our routine. Thanks to a Twitter thread brought to our attention by the wonderfully named @enrondripgod, we now have an excuse to remember the music hiding in every mundane object—and a good excuse to spend a bit of time listening to cool noises without having to enter a drug-assisted regression to a temporary childlike state in the process.



The collection of good sounds began with @hateshaliek, who posted a clip that shows a bottle of eye drops being knocked over on a countertop. “Here’s a cool sound,” he says before nudging the bottle. It makes a springing, rattling noise. “Fuck yeah,” he says in response before tipping it over again. “Nice.”



Advertisement

Inspired by the straightforward joy of the first tweet, others began replying with examples of sounds they like or videos they’ve seen of people vibing on cool noises. Perhaps the best of them is a clip from @ry0_ba17 in which someone knocks over a mostly full whisky bottle, laughing with delight every time it falls.



Because these sounds exist everywhere, the replies have continued to come in, providing us an opportunity to reflect on how nice it sounds when, say, a cardboard tube is popped open, an aluminum baking sheet is dropped on carpet, the right kind of pot is slid off the right kind of heating element, or you clap beneath the awning of a convenience store.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not content simply to listen to any of these excellent noises in their pure, original form, a number of people also sprang into action, using the eye drop bottle sound (and the “here’s a cool sound” line) as the basis for little electronic ditties.



Advertisement

Advertisement

@yungskrrt went a step further, placing not only the first clip’s sound into a song, but adding a bunch of the reply noises into the mix, too.



Advertisement

Let these tweets be a reminder: The world is full of cool sounds for us to hear. We just have to listen for them and, who knows, maybe even remix them into ridiculous songs that people on the internet enjoy.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com