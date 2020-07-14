Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Noice: A Happy Endings virtual reunion is on the way

britthayes
Britt Hayes
Filed to:TV
TVHappy EndingscoronavirusZoomReunionABC
Save
Illustration for article titled Noice: A iHappy Endings /ivirtual reunion is on the way
Photo: Emma McIntyre for Entertainment Weekly (Getty Images)

Mark your calendars for July 20 because Happy Endings is BACK, babies. Per Variety, the full cast of the internet’s favorite canceled-too-soon sitcom will reunite for the special, which features all-new scripted material. Similar to NBC’s recent Parks And Recreation reunion (which now feels like it happened a year and a half ago, in pandemic time), the Happy Endings cast will come together virtually with the help of Zoom. In an official and appropriately wry statement, series creator and showrunner David Caspe said, “For years, the peopleand multiple networkshave spoken: They do not want this show to continue. Undeterred, we were finally able to convince them to at least let us do just one weird Zoom thing, as long as we did it ourselves and it was for charity.”

Advertisement

The virtual reunion will raise donations for the charitable organizations Color Of Change and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, supporting the respective efforts of Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 relief. Eliza Coupe, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr., Elisha Cuthbert, Casey Wilson, and Zachary Knighton—along with a “surprise special guest”—are all participating in the special, which airs July 20 at 4 p.m. PT on the Sony Pictures Television YouTube page. The cast will perform a scripted bit titled “And The Pandemmy Goes To...” and will answer questions from fans in a subsequent live Q&A. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the official Happy Endings account on Twitter using #AskHappyEndings.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

R.I.P. Naya Rivera

Read this: How the pandemic has stranded an experimental music act on a boat in the Pacific Ocean

That Success Kid baby is now a teenager ready to reflect on his accidental meme stardom

Hong Kong Disneyland is closing again, of course