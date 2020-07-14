Noice: A Happy Endings virtual reunion is on the way

Photo : Emma McIntyre for Entertainment Weekly ( Getty Images )

Mark your calendars for July 20 because Happy Endings is BACK, babies. Per Variety, the full cast of the internet’s favorite canceled-too-soon sitcom will reunite for the special, which features all- new scripted material. Similar to NBC’s recent Parks And Recreation reunion (which now feels like it happened a year and a half ago, in pandemic time), the Happy Endings cast will come together virtually with the help of Zoom. In an official and appropriately wry statement, series creator and showrunner David Caspe said, “ For years, the people — and multiple networks — have spoken: They do not want this show to continue. Undeterred, we were finally able to convince them to at least let us do just one weird Zoom thing, as long as we did it ourselves and it was for charity.”



The virtual reunion will raise donations for the charitable organizations Color O f Change and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, supporting the respective efforts of Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 relief. Eliza Coupe, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr., Elisha Cuthbert, Casey Wilson, and Zachary Knighton—along with a “surprise special guest”— are all participating in the special, which airs July 20 at 4 p.m. PT on the Sony Pictures Television YouTube page. The cast will perform a scripted bit titled “And The Pandemmy Goes To...” and will answer questions from fans in a subsequent live Q&A. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the official Happy Endings account on Twitter using #AskHappyEndings.