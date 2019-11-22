Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Nobody loves anything as much as this 10-year-old drummer loves Rage Against the Machine

Kevin Cortez
Filed to:Music
3
Save
Screenshot: かねあいよよかKaneaiyoyoka / (YouTube)

Last week, we showed you a 9-year-old drummer tearing up Nirvana’s “In Bloom. This week, we’ll do you one better: a cover of the entirety of “Bulls on Parade” by a 10-year old drummer who loves Rage Against the Machine so fucking much she can’t stop smiling throughout the entire video. Click play below to witness absolute bliss.

The “Bulls On Parade” cover is by Yoyoka, a little girl from Japan who started drumming at the age of two and has been recording YouTube covers since 2016. Her talents caught the attention of memes for moms curator Ellen DeGeneres, which resulted in old man rocker Dave Grohl sending her a video message to tell her she was “amazing.” She also made waves at the age of eight for her cover of “Good Times, Bad Times” by Led Zeppelin, which earned praise from Robert Plant himself because she barely missed a beat.

As much time as she undoubtedly uses to sharpen her drumming skills, one thing is for certain: Yoyoka loves American rock music. Somebody point her towards Zach Hill (if they haven’t already, of course).

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Pick yourself up with a dose of this 9-year-old drumming master rocking out to Nirvana

12-year-old kid makes his debut as bassist for Korn

The kids of Wu-Tang Clan have formed their own Wu-Tang Clan

About the author

Kevin Cortez
Kevin Cortez

Kevin Cortez writes on the internet. He wrote this.

TwitterPosts