Nobody is nearly concerned enough about this woman who just strolled into a lion's den

Photo : ricardoreitmeyer ( iStock / Getty Images Plus )

We all have our typical routines when we hit the zoo: A stop by the popcorn truck, the purchase of a stuffed animal souvenir, a healthy swig from our flask in the reptile house. Not on that list for vast majority of us: Jumping the fence that thanklessly separates us from the lions and taunting the king of the jungle with a little dance. And yet, that’s just what this young woman recently did at the Bronx Zoo.

Advertisement

The woman was apparently on a quest for Instagram fame and, it seems, an opportunity to prove that all God’s creatures are friends, which they most certainly are not . The lion, thank goodness, was mostly disinterested, somehow restraining itself from hopping the moat between them and, well, doing what hungry lions do.

According to The Washington Post, passers-by (way too casually) tried to get the woman’s companions to talk some sense into her, to no avail:

“Can you tell her to get back?” an onlooker asks well after the woman began gesturing toward the lion, which stands mostly still after taking a couple of steps in her direction. “It’s probably not safe,” another adds. “I told her; she don’t listen to me,” a man responds.

Fortunately, the Post reports that the NYPD is following up after the Bronx Zoo complained, which shouldn’t be too difficult, thanks to that aforementioned IG post:



“I really have no fear of nothing breathing!!” boasts queenempress_myahlaree. That might be true for her , but l eave the lions alone, please.