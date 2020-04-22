Photo : Albert L. Ortega ( Getty Images )

Leverage might be the platonic ideal of a TNT TV show. Airing from 2008 to 2012 on the cable network, the Dean Devlin-produced series delivered a steady stream of the stuff its viewers typically crave: Pretty and talented people pulling off complicated (but-not-too-complicated) con job plots, a steady and relaxing adherence to formula, and a comforting dose of Mark Sheppard saying sarcastic little things while doing his regular cameos. Sure, the Timothy Hutton-starring series didn’t have nearly enough serial killings or unsubs for most modern tastes, but then, no show is perfect, and the show’s 77 episodes remain peak comfort viewing fare.

Hence, presumably, why Amazon’s IMDB TV—which is, in case it wasn’t obvious, the streaming service that the retail mega-giant runs through its Internet Movie Database subsidiary—has decided to order another season of it, eight years after it originally went off the air. Hutton’s out—the original show ended with his character, Nate Ford, retiring from the con-job grind, and the actor himself is still dealing with accusations of sexual assault that have been levied against him—and so IMDB TV has found another TNT mainstay to helm the series: Noah Wyle.

Wyle will join the rest of the show’s returning cast (Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, and a recurring Aldis Hodge) as they once again take up the roles of modern-day Robin Hoods, if Robin Hood focused exclusively on schemes that inevitably rely on some sort of tricky third-act twist. The show has been picked up for a 13-episode order, and will be one of the first original shows to be broadcast by the nascent streaming service.

